Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Police investigating after man followed home, vehicle shot in Evansville

Police investigating after man followed home, vehicle shot in Evansville
Police investigating after man followed home, vehicle shot in Evansville(Source: MGN)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department says they are investigating after responding to the 1300 block of John St. for a shots fired run.

They say that happened Sunday around 3:20 a.m.

Officers say the victim told them while he was on his way home, he noticed he was being followed by a white SUV.

According to a report, the SUV was trailing the victim until he got inside his home.

Police say once the victim was inside, he heard a muffled gunshot. After the vehicle left, the victim went outside and found a hole in his passenger side door.

Police are investigating the situation.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guns found during Jasper arrest
Several guns, some stolen, found inside home during drug investigation
Patrick Pate, 57, and Nova Collins, 19
2 arrested after motorcycle chase in Evansville
DCSO looking for woman in surveillance
Do you know her? Daviess Co. deputies trying to ID person in surveillance
Jerry Rainey
Man beats 2 others with club, victim strikes back with weedwhacker, police say
Water main break closes businesses in Evansville

Latest News

Sturgis to pick 2 more council members, mayor, and city attorney
9/11 ceremony at Henderson Fire Dept.
Remembrance ceremony planned in Henderson to mark 22 years since 9/11
9/11 Monday Sunrise Headlines
Monday Sunrise Headlines
Remembrance ceremony planned in Henderson to mark 22 years since 9/11
Remembrance ceremony planned in Henderson to mark 22 years since 9/11