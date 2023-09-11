Police investigating after man followed home, vehicle shot in Evansville
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department says they are investigating after responding to the 1300 block of John St. for a shots fired run.
They say that happened Sunday around 3:20 a.m.
Officers say the victim told them while he was on his way home, he noticed he was being followed by a white SUV.
According to a report, the SUV was trailing the victim until he got inside his home.
Police say once the victim was inside, he heard a muffled gunshot. After the vehicle left, the victim went outside and found a hole in his passenger side door.
Police are investigating the situation.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.