Police investigating after man followed home, vehicle shot in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department says they are investigating after responding to the 1300 block of John St. for a shots fired run.

They say that happened Sunday around 3:20 a.m.

Officers say the victim told them while he was on his way home, he noticed he was being followed by a white SUV.

According to a report, the SUV was trailing the victim until he got inside his home.

Police say once the victim was inside, he heard a muffled gunshot. After the vehicle left, the victim went outside and found a hole in his passenger side door.

Police are investigating the situation.

