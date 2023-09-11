Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Oakland City Sprint Football kicks off Inaugural season, Saturday

Oakland City Sprint football starts Saturday
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Football is about to return to Oakland City. Yes, you heard right. Oakland City University is about to kick off its inaugural season of college football, as they’re joining the ranks of sprint football. Their very first game is slated for this Saturday, September 16.

Sprint football is just like regular college football, with one caveat: players can not, weigh more than 178 pounds, on gameday. This gives undersized guys, a chance to play college football, and puts an emphasis on speed in the game.

Todd Miller is the Mighty Oaks first-ever sprint football head coach, and he and his staff recruited their inaugural team, from scratch.

“We’re excited from where we started out day one, to where we are now, that’s probably the best practice we’ve had all fall camp. We’ve got kids from California, Florida, Texas, all over,” said Coach Miller. “From the Tri-State area, we’ve got about 10 right now. I think that will grow, as we grow the program and stuff. Last year I sat in that chair, and I was trying to figure out where the pieces to the puzzle we’re gonna be. To see it from then until now, has just been an amazing experience.”

“This is a first year program, and I just wanted to make history, become a winning program our first year,” said OCU freshman lineman, Jaquan Younkins. “I’m excited to go out there and battle with my boys. See how everybody handles adversity if it ever comes to it. I’m just ready to win.”

“100%, everybody on the team’s hyped for the first game. Everybody is on campus. Everyone’s talking about it,” said Mighty Oaks DB, Tyler Young. “There’s a bunch of people from Terre Haute, from Saint Mary’s coming this way to watch our first game. There’s a bunch of people from everywhere coming.”

Oakland City hosts Bellarmine, at Wood Memorial High School’s football field, at 1:00, on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Pate, 57, and Nova Collins, 19
2 arrested after motorcycle chase in Evansville
DCSO looking for woman in surveillance
Do you know her? Daviess Co. deputies trying to ID person in surveillance
Jerry Rainey
Man beats 2 others with club, victim strikes back with weedwhacker, police say
Deadly crash under investigation in Ohio Co.
Guns found during Jasper arrest
Several guns, some stolen, found inside home during drug investigation

Latest News

Evansville Otters to host preseason tryouts
Otters take Game 3 over Grizzlies, to advance to Championship Series
Aces vs USI Men’s soccer recap
Aces Men’s Soccer pleased with effort, in shutout of city rival, USI
USI bs. No. Illinois women’s soccer
NCAA Women’s Soccer Highlights: USI vs. No. Illinois
Oakland City Sprint football starts Saturday
Oakland City Sprint football starts Saturday