Mostly sunny and warm today, rain and cooler weather on the way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly clear and cool this morning with many locations starting the day in the mid to upper 50s. There are also some areas of patchy fog across our region, but it is not a widespread problem, and that fog should burn away pretty quickly once the sun gets overhead.

We will see gradually increasing clouds throughout the day today, but there will still be plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will climb through the 60s and 70s during the first half of the day, breaking into the low 80s around lunchtime, then topping out in the mid 80s this afternoon.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy, and a few showers are possible, mainly in Illinois, as a cold front moves into our region from the northwest. Temperatures will fall back into the low to mid 60s overnight.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain through the first half of the day, then we will see clearing skies during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s thanks to the passage of that cold front.

The rest of the week will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

