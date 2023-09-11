Monday Sunrise Headlines
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WFIE) - New information this morning on a crash over the weekend in Ohio County, the sheriff says one person is dead and another is hurt.
Monday marks day 12 of the manhunt for a prison escapee in Pennsylvania.
Hundreds of officers have joined the now-nationwide hunt for the convicted killer.
Almost two years after the tornado killed dozens across the western Kentucky region, one family surprised their loved one with a new home.
Monday also marks 22 years since the tragic events of the 9/11 terrorist attack.
We’ll show you how people around the Tri-State and the nation are remembering those who lost their lives.
You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.