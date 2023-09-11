Birthday Club
Monday Sunrise Headlines

9/11 Monday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:06 AM CDT
(WFIE) - New information this morning on a crash over the weekend in Ohio County, the sheriff says one person is dead and another is hurt.

Monday marks day 12 of the manhunt for a prison escapee in Pennsylvania.

Hundreds of officers have joined the now-nationwide hunt for the convicted killer.

Almost two years after the tornado killed dozens across the western Kentucky region, one family surprised their loved one with a new home.

Monday also marks 22 years since the tragic events of the 9/11 terrorist attack.

We’ll show you how people around the Tri-State and the nation are remembering those who lost their lives.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

