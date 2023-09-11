Mike Blake wins award at Victory International Film Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our Mike Blake has a long list of awards, and now he can add one more.

This weekend, he was given this year’s Spirit Award at the Victory International Film Festival in Evansville.

Film critic and long time WFIE employee, Ted Haycraft, accepted the award on Mike’s behalf.

It was the fourth year for the festival held at the historic Victory Theatre.

The festival’s director says Mike has been a supporter by promoting it each year on Midday.

He says a few years ago, Mike told him, “You know, what you guys are doing is really a big deal.”

The director says that has always stuck with him.

You can see Ted accepting the award here:

