Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Mike Blake wins award at Victory International Film Festival

Our Ted Haycraft accepts Spirit Award for Mike Blake
Our Ted Haycraft accepts Spirit Award for Mike Blake(Source: Ted Haycraft)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our Mike Blake has a long list of awards, and now he can add one more.

This weekend, he was given this year’s Spirit Award at the Victory International Film Festival in Evansville.

Film critic and long time WFIE employee, Ted Haycraft, accepted the award on Mike’s behalf.

It was the fourth year for the festival held at the historic Victory Theatre.

The festival’s director says Mike has been a supporter by promoting it each year on Midday.

He says a few years ago, Mike told him, “You know, what you guys are doing is really a big deal.”

The director says that has always stuck with him.

You can see Ted accepting the award here:

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boil advisory issued near N. Burkhardt Rd. after water main break
Boil advisory issued near N. Burkhardt Rd. after water main break
Guns found during Jasper arrest
Several guns, some stolen, found inside home during drug investigation
Patrick Pate, 57, and Nova Collins, 19
2 arrested after motorcycle chase in Evansville
DCSO looking for woman in surveillance
Do you know her? Daviess Co. deputies trying to ID person in surveillance
Jerry Rainey
Man beats 2 others with club, victim strikes back with weedwhacker, police say

Latest News

Lane restrictions on I-69 at Highway 41
Traffic Alert: Lane restrictions planned for I-69 at Highway 41
Closure on SR 56 in Dubois Co.
Closure planned on SR 56 in Dubois Co.
Free paper shredding event set in Daviess Co.
Michael Phebus
Police: Man uses vodka to start fire in Madisonville