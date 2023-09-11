Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Lifeguard stand falls over and crushes woman to death, police say

FILE - Investigators believe 28-year-old Chelsea Moles was sleeping on top of the stand when...
FILE - Investigators believe 28-year-old Chelsea Moles was sleeping on top of the stand when another person tied a hammock to the stand, causing it to topple over and crush Moles.(Kolby Skidmore WECT (custom credit) | WECT)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Gray News) – A lifeguard stand fell on top of a woman and killed her early Saturday morning, according to officials with the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to respond to the beach.

Investigators said they believe 28-year-old Chelsea Moles was sleeping on top of the stand when another person tied a hammock to the stand, causing it to topple over and crush Moles.

Moles was pronounced dead on the scene.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water main break closes businesses in Evansville
Guns found during Jasper arrest
Several guns, some stolen, found inside home during drug investigation
Patrick Pate, 57, and Nova Collins, 19
2 arrested after motorcycle chase in Evansville
DCSO looking for woman in surveillance
Do you know her? Daviess Co. deputies trying to ID person in surveillance
Jerry Rainey
Man beats 2 others with club, victim strikes back with weedwhacker, police say

Latest News

FILE - The ESPN logo is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and...
Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before ‘Monday Night Football’ season opener
Gente camina entre los escombros causados por el terremoto, en la ciudad de Amizmiz, cerca de...
Dozens of remote Moroccan villages struggle in aftermath of devastating earthquake
Michael Phebus
Police: Man uses vodka to start fire in Madisonville
This image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows Danelo Cavalcante. The escaped...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante flees search area, changes look and asks acquaintances for help
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy juggles a government shutdown and a Biden impeachment inquiry as the House returns for fall