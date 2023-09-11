Birthday Club
Jury deliberating in federal case involving overdose death of Henderson woman

(WAVE 3 News)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The jury has been deliberating since around noon Monday in John Matlock’s trial.

Matlock is in federal court, accused of selling drugs resulting in the death of Lindsey Wiley, of Henderson.

He was arrested in May 2021. The trial has been underway for more than a week.

If convicted, authorities say Matlock could face a minimum of 20 years to a maximum of life in prison.

