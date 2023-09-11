“It’s been a rough year and a half:” Family rebuilds home after tornado

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Almost two years after the tornado that killed dozens across the western Kentucky region, one family surprised their loved one with a new home Sunday.

[Previous Story: One year later: Western Kentucky communities honor tornado victims]

Dana Render and her family have been working for months to rebuild her mother, Katherine Johnson’s home. On Sunday, she her first look inside.

Katherine and her husband Larry’s mobile home flipped in the EF4 Winds that ripped through western Kentucky in December of 2021.

Larry died a few months later from his injuries, and Render says everything’s only gotten harder since then.

“She’s been through sicknesses, she’s been through three surgeries since the tornado, we lost dad, we lost my husband,” said Render. “She lost her best friend, and just everything. It’s been a rough year and a half almost two years, but things are looking better.”

Render says it was one of her dad’s last wishes to see her mother in a new home.

“They planned this,” Render explained. “This is like their plans, and she said I’m going home. She’s finally home.”

Johnson said she waited for months as her kids worked to see the finished result.

“I was very excited, said Johnson. “They said no, no, no, you can’t go in, so I just sat back and waited.”

While countless humanitarian organizations have helped families like the Johnson’s rebuild, Ohio County Disaster Relief head Matthew Sickling says the community still has other wounds that need to heal.

“It’s been a long two years almost, but you can still see the scars left behind by the tornado, physically the trees, the landscape will never be the same, and these families will never be the same,” said Sickling.

One thing that will never be the same is the feeling of security.

“Now when a storm hits, we’re like ‘Oh let’s watch the radar, is it going to be a tornado?’ I mean you panic,” said Render.

“Could it every happen again? Well yes, it could,” said Johnson.

Johnson’s new home has storm shelter to keep her safe if the worst ever happens again.

“She has a disability shelter, there’s no steps for her,” said Render. “You walk right in.”

Johnson’s house is the last in Ohio County that needed to be completely rebuilt after the 2021 tornado.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.