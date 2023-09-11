Birthday Club
INDOT officials closing Lloyd westbound ramp leading to I-69

By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation officials say they will be closing the westbound ramp that leads to I-69 North from the Lloyd Expressway.

Crews say this is phase one of an intersection improvement project for State Road 66 and Epworth Road.

Officials say this will let them repave the ramp, along with install drainage pipes.

According to INDOT, the closure will last about a month.

Crews say the detour will have you take the southbound 69 ramp to the east bound 66 ramp.

You will then immediately get on the northbound 69 ramp.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

