GCSO: Man arrested on drug charges after running from law enforcement

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - On Saturday, Owensville law enforcement arrested a man who has been arrested on multiple drug charges and resisting law enforcement.

According to a press release, the Owensville Town Marshal was on patrol when he saw a Jeep Grand Cherokee speeding on State Road 65 North.

Officials say the driver, later identified as 56-year-old Kenneth Windsor, attempted to flee from the officer into a bean field.

The press release states Windsor got out of the Jeep and fled from police until he was eventually caught and taken into custody.

Officials say Windsor told the officer he ran because he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

During a search of the Jeep, the officer found marijuana, methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia were found.

Windsor is being charged with multiple possession charges and resisting law enforcement.

