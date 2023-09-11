Birthday Club
Friends remember Tri-State woman killed on 9/11

By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - On this 9/11, the community is remembering a Tri-State woman who was killed in the attack on the World Trade Center.

36-year old Stacey Peak was working as a stock broker for Cantor Fitzgerald that morning.

Now, a memorial stands on the river in her hometown of Tell City.

Peak graduated in 1983 and lived there for several years before moving on to Louisville, Houston, and New York.

A childhood friend of Stacey’s tells us she was one of the smartest, funniest, kind and enthusiastic woman she’s ever known.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

