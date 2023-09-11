Free paper shredding event set in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Now is your chance to get rid of some documents that need to be shredded.

Officials say a free paper shredding collection event is scheduled for Friday, September 15 at the Owensboro Sportscenter parking lot.

Piranha Mobile Shredding will collect documents for destruction from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It’s open to all Daviess County residents, businesses, and institutions with a 100 lb. limit per person.

