Free paper shredding event set in Daviess Co.

(Pixabay)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Now is your chance to get rid of some documents that need to be shredded.

Officials say a free paper shredding collection event is scheduled for Friday, September 15 at the Owensboro Sportscenter parking lot. 

Piranha Mobile Shredding will collect documents for destruction from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

It’s open to all Daviess County residents, businesses, and institutions with a 100 lb. limit per person.

