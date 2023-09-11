Free paper shredding event set in Daviess Co.
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Now is your chance to get rid of some documents that need to be shredded.
Officials say a free paper shredding collection event is scheduled for Friday, September 15 at the Owensboro Sportscenter parking lot.
Piranha Mobile Shredding will collect documents for destruction from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
It’s open to all Daviess County residents, businesses, and institutions with a 100 lb. limit per person.
