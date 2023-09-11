Flags flown across the Tri-State in honor of lives lost on 9/11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Drivers can see several large flags being flown in the Tri-State Monday.
It’s become a tradition on 9/11 in honor of the lives lost 22 years ago.
One is out at the overpass by the University of Southern Indiana.
As they have for several years, Perry Township Firefighters have been flying a large flag from their fire truck.
They tell us it’s part of a promise to never forget those who lost their lives in the biggest terrorist attack on U.S. soil.
Ohio Township Firefighters also flew a large flag out at Deaconess Gateway.
In Kentucky, the Robards Fire Department few a large flag on I-69 over Highway 416.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.