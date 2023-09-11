Birthday Club
Flags flown across the Tri-State in honor of lives lost on 9/11

Flag flown near USI on 9/11/23
Flag flown near USI on 9/11/23(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Drivers can see several large flags being flown in the Tri-State Monday.

It’s become a tradition on 9/11 in honor of the lives lost 22 years ago.

One is out at the overpass by the University of Southern Indiana.

Flag near USI on 9/11/23
Flag near USI on 9/11/23(WFIE)

As they have for several years, Perry Township Firefighters have been flying a large flag from their fire truck.

They tell us it’s part of a promise to never forget those who lost their lives in the biggest terrorist attack on U.S. soil.

Ohio Township Firefighters also flew a large flag out at Deaconess Gateway.

In Kentucky, the Robards Fire Department few a large flag on I-69 over Highway 416.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

