Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

East Gibson School Corp. meets for the first since superintendent resignation

East Gibson School Corp. meets for the first since superintendent resignation
By Brady Williams
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A board meeting is about to get underway for East Gibson School Corporation.

It’s the first ones since the group accepted the resignation of superintendent James Wilson.

[Previous Story: Court orders East Gibson School Superintendent to recovery center]

There will be a public comment section at the meeting on at 6 p.m. Monday at Wood Memorial High School.

We will have more information on 14 News at 10.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boil advisory issued near N. Burkhardt Rd. after water main break
Boil advisory issued near N. Burkhardt Rd. after water main break
Guns found during Jasper arrest
Several guns, some stolen, found inside home during drug investigation
Patrick Pate, 57, and Nova Collins, 19
2 arrested after motorcycle chase in Evansville
DCSO looking for woman in surveillance
Do you know her? Daviess Co. deputies trying to ID person in surveillance
Jerry Rainey
Man beats 2 others with club, victim strikes back with weedwhacker, police say

Latest News

Police: Man uses vodka to start fire in Madisonville
Police: Man uses vodka to start fire in Madisonville
Henderson Fire Department remembers 9/11 attacks 22 years later
Henderson Fire Department remembers 9/11 attacks 22 years later
East Gibson School Corp. meets for the first since superintendent resignation
East Gibson School Corp. meets for the first since superintendent resignation
Boil advisory issued near N. Burkhardt Rd. after water main break
Boil advisory issued near N. Burkhardt Rd. after water main break