Drivers beware: New speed table in place near Vann and Walnut

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a new speed table taking drivers by surprise in Evansville.

City leaders say there was a partial reopen over the weekend in the construction area at Vann and Walnut.

The new speed table is to help slow down drivers since it’s a shared space with bikers and walkers.

Unfortunately, drivers aren’t noticing it and are hitting it too hard.

Mitch Carter is meeting with city leaders for an update on the project.

He’ll have reports tonight on 14 News.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.