Deputies: More than 7 lbs of pot, guns, meth found in home with child

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Posey County man is accused of dealing drugs, after deputies say pot, meth, and guns were found inside a home with a young child.

Deputies say they went to Andrew Schmitt’s home on Upper Upton Road Friday night.

They say they could smell marijuana, but Schmitt and woman at the home didn’t want them to go inside.

Deputies say the woman told them it was because there was a child asleep on the couch.

While they were waiting on a search warrant, deputies say Schmitt admitted marijuana was inside the home and gave them permission to search.

Deputies say they found a total of 7.2 pounds of marijuana inside several bags.

They say a loaded rifle and a stolen gun were also found, as well as some meth and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say Schmitt admitted to selling marijuana.

The Department of Child Services was called because of the child inside the home.

Schmitt faces a long list of charges.

