Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Deputies: More than 7 lbs of pot, guns, meth found in home with child

Andrew Schmitt
Andrew Schmitt(Posey Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Posey County man is accused of dealing drugs, after deputies say pot, meth, and guns were found inside a home with a young child.

Deputies say they went to Andrew Schmitt’s home on Upper Upton Road Friday night.

They say they could smell marijuana, but Schmitt and woman at the home didn’t want them to go inside.

Deputies say the woman told them it was because there was a child asleep on the couch.

While they were waiting on a search warrant, deputies say Schmitt admitted marijuana was inside the home and gave them permission to search.

Deputies say they found a total of 7.2 pounds of marijuana inside several bags.

They say a loaded rifle and a stolen gun were also found, as well as some meth and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say Schmitt admitted to selling marijuana.

The Department of Child Services was called because of the child inside the home.

Schmitt faces a long list of charges.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boil advisory issued near N. Burkhardt Rd. after water main break
Boil advisory issued near N. Burkhardt Rd. after water main break
Guns found during Jasper arrest
Several guns, some stolen, found inside home during drug investigation
Patrick Pate, 57, and Nova Collins, 19
2 arrested after motorcycle chase in Evansville
DCSO looking for woman in surveillance
Do you know her? Daviess Co. deputies trying to ID person in surveillance
Jerry Rainey
Man beats 2 others with club, victim strikes back with weedwhacker, police say

Latest News

GCSO: Man arrested on drug charges after running from law enforcement
GCSO: Man arrested on drug charges after running from law enforcement
Lane restrictions on I-69 at Highway 41
Traffic Alert: Lane restrictions planned for I-69 at Highway 41
Our Ted Haycraft accepts Spirit Award for Mike Blake
Mike Blake wins award at Victory International Film Festival
Closure on SR 56 in Dubois Co.
Closure planned on SR 56 in Dubois Co.