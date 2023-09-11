Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Dairy Queen’s 85-cent Blizzard deal starts now

All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.(Dairy Queen)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Dairy Queen is celebrating its new fall menu with a special deal starting Monday.

From Sept. 11-24, the restaurant chain is offering small Blizzards for 85 cents through the DQ app at participating locations.

All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors: Pumpkin Pie, Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough, Caramel Fudge Cheesecake, Oreo Hot Cocoa, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Pie, Choco Dipped Strawberry and the all-new Royal Reese’s Fluffernutter.

The fall menu Blizzards debuted at the end of August.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boil advisory issued near N. Burkhardt Rd. after water main break
Boil advisory issued near N. Burkhardt Rd. after water main break
Guns found during Jasper arrest
Several guns, some stolen, found inside home during drug investigation
Patrick Pate, 57, and Nova Collins, 19
2 arrested after motorcycle chase in Evansville
DCSO looking for woman in surveillance
Do you know her? Daviess Co. deputies trying to ID person in surveillance
Jerry Rainey
Man beats 2 others with club, victim strikes back with weedwhacker, police say

Latest News

President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Del., Monday, Sept....
US makes deal with Iran to swap prisoners and release $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds
FILE - The Las Vegas Monorail passes by MGM Grand, April, 27, 2006, in Las Vegas. A...
Cybersecurity ‘issue’ prompts computer shutdowns at MGM Resorts properties across US
GCSO: Man arrested on drug charges after running from law enforcement
GCSO: Man arrested on drug charges after running from law enforcement
FILE - DraftKings is one of the leading companies offering legal sports betting in the U.S.
DraftKings apologizes for sports betting offer referencing 9/11 terror attacks
A customer at a Whataburger location in Daphne, Alabama filmed a rat scurrying among stacks of...
Whataburger customer spots rat in drive-thru in Alabama