Crunch Fitness honoring lives lost in 9/11 with fitness challenge

Crunch Fitness honoring lives lost in 9/11 with fitness challenge
Crunch Fitness honoring lives lost in 9/11 with fitness challenge(Photo Source: WLOX)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crunch Fitness will be honoring those who lost their lives in the 9/11 attack by challenging their staff and gym members.

That challenge is to climb 110 flights of stairs in remembrance of the 110 floors of the World Trade Center Twin Towers.

Every year on the anniversary, local firefighters dressed in full gear use the step mills at Crunch to honor the first responders who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

Members of the community are also welcome to join them in the challenge to pay tribute.

Officials say that’s happening all day from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

