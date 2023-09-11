Closure planned on SR 56 in Dubois Co.

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation says there will be a road closure for State Road 56 in Dubois County.

Beginning on or around Thursday, September 28, crews will close the road near French Lick between State Road 545 and State Road 145.

Crews will chip and seal the roadway.

Work is expected to last through the first week of October, depending on the weather.

The official detour for this project is State Road 145 to State Road 164 to State Road 545.

Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.

