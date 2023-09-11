Birthday Club
Arch moving to Jacobsville entrance

By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The arch at the entrance to Bosse Field is moving to a new location.

The Director of Jacobsville Development, Ted O’Connell, tells us it’s going to North Main and Indiana Streets.

He says the side heading north will say “Welcome to Jacobsville,” and the other side will say “Thanks for visiting Jacobsville.”

O’Connell says there isn’t a date yet for the move.

He says it’s something they’ve been wanting to do for a while to help promote the neighborhood.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

