Arch moving to Jacobsville entrance

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The arch at the entrance to Bosse Field is moving to a new location.

The Director of Jacobsville Development, Ted O’Connell, tells us it’s going to North Main and Indiana Streets.

He says the side heading north will say “Welcome to Jacobsville,” and the other side will say “Thanks for visiting Jacobsville.”

O’Connell says there isn’t a date yet for the move.

He says it’s something they’ve been wanting to do for a while to help promote the neighborhood.

