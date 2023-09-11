Aces Men’s Soccer pleased with effort, in shutout of city rival, USI

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was a good Saturday night on the west side, for the east side college in Evansville, as the Aces won the Mayor’s Cup match, 4-0, over USI.



It was the second time, their men’s soccer teams have played, as Division One foes. Last year, they battled to a scoreless draw.

In Saturday night’s match, UE staved off an early Eagle attack, before unleashing its own offense, en-route to the 4-goal outburst. UE’s Kai Phillip scored twice, while Ola Arntsen and Carlos Barcia, added one each. Head coach Robbe Tarver was proud to see the total team effort.

“I think USI’s better than the scoreline was and they fight hard, and we’re just happy to get back on the winning side of things,” said UE Men’s Soccer head coach, Robbe Tarver. “Now we look to carry that momentum forward. We like to be able to apply relentless pressure up top, and I think we have the guys that are able to do it. I think that shows with how many goals we’ve scored this year. 10 goals in five matches is pretty good.”

“They’re athletic; they’re a good team. Of course, we knew that, and right now we’re at a place, where we really have to limit mistakes and a team like that’s gonna make you pay,” said USI Men’s Soccer head coach, Mat Santos. “I like the character of the guys, even in the second half, even when the score was something where we knew we weren’t gonna come back. The guys keep working, they keep playing, their body language was good. If we can defend just a little better and limit our mistakes, we feel like we can get ourselves in some of the games coming up.”



USI will next host Belmont on Tuesday, while the Aces host Lindenwood, on Wednesday.

