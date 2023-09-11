4 year old boy receives playhouse from Make-A-Wish foundation

OWENSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Owensville 4 year old received the playhouse of his dreams thanks to dedicated and giving community members.

Since birth, Jaxton Garred has been in and out of the hospital with various heart issues.

Jaxon was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect called Double Outlet Right Ventricle when he was born.

The Make-A-Wish foundation got wind of Jaxton’s story and granted his wish in April.

Since then, businesses and community members have donated time and resources to make Jaxton’s dream a reality.

“Since Jaxton is immunocompromised, we chose something that he could have here at home and that he could grow with,” said Andrea Garred, Jaxon’s mom. “So we were gifted a little log cabin for Jaxton and he loves it, thank you thank you thank you.”

The make a wish foundation shares that the cabin is a monument to the incredible things that can be achieved when hearts align.

