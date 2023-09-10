Birthday Club
Warmer temps to give way to Fall-like weather this week

5/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
5/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
By Robinson Miles
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today our temperature will peak in the lower 80s. Tomorrow will be similar, peaking at 85°. Once we reach Tuesday the temperature will start to feel more like Fall for the rest of the week.

A cold front will pass overhead on Tuesday, bringing a day of scattered showers. This will be the only day with a substantial chance of rain for the next week.

The cold front will also cause a shift in our wind direction, bringing in cooler air from the north. This will drive the week’s cooldown, with temperatures only reaching the mid-70s until gradually increasing to the upper 70s next weekend.

