Several guns, some stolen, found inside home during drug investigation
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An duel investigation from the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a Jasper man.
44-year-old Clinton J. Allen faces several charges, including dealing meth, gun theft, and neglect of a dependent.
Authorities say they found meth, marijuana, and several guns. They say two of them were stolen.
They say Allen was selling drugs out of his home.
