Several guns, some stolen, found inside home during drug investigation

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An duel investigation from the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a Jasper man.

44-year-old Clinton J. Allen faces several charges, including dealing meth, gun theft, and neglect of a dependent.

Authorities say they found meth, marijuana, and several guns. They say two of them were stolen.

They say Allen was selling drugs out of his home.

Clinton J. Allen

Guns found during Jasper arrest (Dubois Co. Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.