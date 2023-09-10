Newburgh residents open time capsule

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Historians and community members got to rediscover some of Newburgh’s history Sunday with a time capsule opening.

The time capsule was discovered when tearing down the old Newburgh Presbyterian Church.

The steel box dated back to the 1960′s but some of the artifacts inside it dated all the way back to the earlies days of the church in the 1930′s.

Officials say there were old church registry’s inside in addition to old photographs and CD’s.

President of the Newburgh Museum Jeremy Korba says the opening was much anticipated by the town.

”The museum’s job is to kind of look back and take those messages from the past and kind of look forward and so our hope is we’ll learn some things,” said Korba. “What those folks were thinking in the sixties, what made them decide to do that time capsule.”

The contents of the time capsule will be on display through the end of the year at the Newburgh Museum.

