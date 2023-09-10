Birthday Club
MIA soldiers honored at Evansville event

MIA soldiers remembered in Evansville
MIA soldiers remembered in Evansville(WFIE)
By Steve Mehling
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The National Prisoner of War Missing in Action Remembrance day is Friday.

Saturday night at the Four Freedoms Monument, The Rolling Thunder Indiana Chapter 6 paid homage to the day.

The chapter honored two Vietnam soldiers who went missing in action back during the 1970s.

They honored them at a table in the front with empty chairs and a single rose, a national recognition of a solemn remembrance ceremony.

Rolling Thunder officials welcomed the family of Raymond Wagner, an Evansville native who went missing in action during a mission in Cambodia.

Chapter President Robert Moore says it’s about never forgetting those who served.

”If you read through our MIA’s have gone down, gone down, gone down, to where we had none in Afghanistan. The military has gotten better over the years in accounting for every person, every wounded or killed in action,” said Moore.

Rolling Thunder officials say their purpose is to find and bring home the missing soldiers that never came home from war.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

