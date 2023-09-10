ISP arrests 5 for driving while intoxicated in Knox Co.

KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Late Saturday and early Sunday morning, Indiana State Police conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers in Knox County.

According to a press release, between 7:00 p.m. Saturday night, and 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning, troopers conducted 128 traffic stops, made three drug related arrests, and arrested five drivers for driving while intoxicated.

Officials say all five drivers arrested for driving while intoxicated were taken to the Knox County Jail.

The following were arrested for Driving While Intoxicated:

Danny Pritchard of Vincennes

Arsenio Smith of Princeton

Ronald Ragon of Lawrenceville

Tambra Lewis of Vincennes

Brandon Armstrong of Loogootee

Courtesy of Indiana State Police.

