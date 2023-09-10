Arrambide to Williams connection, carries KWC Football to first win

LIBERTY, MO (WFIE) - In a game of explosive plays on both ends, the Panthers got the last laugh. Christian Arrambide connected on 78-yard touchdown pass to Camden Williams with 33 seconds left in the game to take down the William Jewell Cardinals by a score of 41-34. That wasn’t the only big play the quarterback-wide receiver duo connected on in the game, as Williams also hauled 63 and 58 yard touchdown passes in the first half.

Christian Arrambide’s 499 passing yards are third most in a single game in Kentucky Wesleyan history, while Camden William’s 254 receiving yards rank second all-time, just behind current NFL player Keelan Cole, who hauled in 278 in a 2015 game at Louisiana College.

Both teams now see their records sitting at 1-1.

The Cardinals marched down the field in the opening quarter, moving 97 yards in six plays, the final play being an 86-yard touchdown reception. The Panthers evened the score with Arrambide connecting with Camden Williams for 58 yards, completing a three-play scoring drive. Trailing 10-7 in the second quarter the Panthers scored 13 unanswered points to end the half. Arrambide found Khia Sherrard for 37 yards and a touchdown. Williams’ second big play touchdown capped off the first half for the Panthers as they went into the locker-room with a 20-10 lead.

WJC marched down the length of the field to start the second half. The Cardinals went 85-yards in nine plays to get within three points of the Panthers. Wesleyan answered immediately with a 10 play drive the covered 75-yards. The final 23 yards came from Kam Sherrard and Arrambide connecting for a touchdown.

A quick score by the Cardinals brought them back within one score again, 27-24. Wesleyan went back to work. After a 56-yard kick-off return by Jase Neuble the Panthers had a short field to work with on the WJC 43. After a penalty the rushing game took over with Camran McNeil who rushed twice for 26 yards to get the Panthers to the one-yard line. Jatorian Dillard took care of the rest by punching across the goal line. Wesleyan held a 34-24 lead with less than two minutes left in the third.

The excitement of the third quarter did not subside in the fourth as the Panthers looked to run some time off the clock early in the fourth, but a blocked punt allowed the Cardinals to score and get back within three, 34-31 with over 11 minutes left. Wesleyan turned the ball over on downs on the next possession as the Cardinals took over on their own five yard line. After 12 plays Jewell was back in field goal range. Paul Geelen connected from over 40-yards to tie the game at 34 with just over a minute left.

A big return by O’Khari Hughes was negated by a holding penalty, placing the Panthers inside their own five yardline. A short completion and a run got the Panthers outside the shadows of their own endzone with 33 seconds left. The stage was set for Arrambide and Williams who connected on the game-winning 78-yard touchdown reception. The defense withstood the barrage of laterals the Cardinals attempted, to end the game.

Arrambide connected with seven different receivers. Williams accounted for 254 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Khia Sherrard caught three passes for 98 yards and one touchdown. Zereoue Johnson and Jeremiah Lightfoot each made seven tackles on the day. Lightfoot and Jaden Santos-Lopez each recorded 2.5 sacks.

The Panthers return home on Saturday to open Great Midwest action against Walsh. Kickoff at Steele Stadium is scheduled for 6PM

