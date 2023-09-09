Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Young & Established kids get free tickets to IU football game

Young & Established kids get free tickets to IU football game
By Brady Williams
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana University Football team has been partnering with Young and Established all year long, and they hope to keep that going.

In Bloomington, they’re just wrapping up a game between Indiana University and Indiana State University.

Each day at Young and Established, kids are keeping busy.

“It’s just fun, we got stuff to do, but best part is we got to work,” said Javion Griffith.

Before you get to play anything, they make sure your grades are in order and you’re up on schoolwork.

“Like how I got finished with my NWEA test today,” said Malaisha Leather.

But on this particular Friday, if you were really doing well, you got to hop in this van.

“We have a partnership with Hoosiers for Good up at IU and we’re excited to take our kids up to their first football game,” said Courtney Johnson

Earlier this year, the team came down to help build their community garden and now the crew gets free tickets.

“I’m really excited about it cause Courtney’s always doing something, and now we get to go out of the state with it. I mean not out of the state out of the city. I’m excited about it, it’s going to be a really good time,” said Reginald Fox

Ideally, it’ll be some good football.

“I’m hoping that we can win. Hoping that we can win,” said Fox.

They took off with their group, got to tour, meet the players again, and by the end of the night they’ll be back home with a new experience.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Shots fired on N. Green River Rd.
Police searching for suspect after 2 people hurt in road rage shooting on Green River Rd.
Daniel Uylaki
Missing Evansville man found shot to death in Louisville
38-year-old Nathen Browning
Evansville man arrested following string of burglaries in Newburgh
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
HFD: Gas leak near Circle K on Hwy. 41
HFD: Sign installation causes gas leak near Circle K on Hwy. 41

Latest News

Caught on Camera: SUV crashes into pole in Evansville (Source: Viewer)
Caught on Camera: SUV crashes into pole in Evansville
Caught on Camera: SUV crashes into pole in parents (Source: Viewer)
Caught on Camera: SUV crashes into pole in Evansville
Young & Established gets new Fall Festival booth
Young & Established gets new Fall Festival booth
Hospital officials host the annual event to raise awareness around mental health and to promote...
‘You’re not alone:’ Baptist Health Deaconess hosts annual Chalk Walk for suicide prevention