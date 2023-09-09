Young & Established kids get free tickets to IU football game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana University Football team has been partnering with Young and Established all year long, and they hope to keep that going.

In Bloomington, they’re just wrapping up a game between Indiana University and Indiana State University.

Each day at Young and Established, kids are keeping busy.

“It’s just fun, we got stuff to do, but best part is we got to work,” said Javion Griffith.

Before you get to play anything, they make sure your grades are in order and you’re up on schoolwork.

“Like how I got finished with my NWEA test today,” said Malaisha Leather.

But on this particular Friday, if you were really doing well, you got to hop in this van.

“We have a partnership with Hoosiers for Good up at IU and we’re excited to take our kids up to their first football game,” said Courtney Johnson

Earlier this year, the team came down to help build their community garden and now the crew gets free tickets.

“I’m really excited about it cause Courtney’s always doing something, and now we get to go out of the state with it. I mean not out of the state out of the city. I’m excited about it, it’s going to be a really good time,” said Reginald Fox

Ideally, it’ll be some good football.

“I’m hoping that we can win. Hoping that we can win,” said Fox.

They took off with their group, got to tour, meet the players again, and by the end of the night they’ll be back home with a new experience.

