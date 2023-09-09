A warmer weekend to lead to a cooler week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today our temperature will peak in the upper 70s, well below our average for this time of year. The next couple of days will be warmer, but our high temperatures will drop again as we get into the coming week.

Sunday and Monday will have high temperatures of 83° and 85°, right in line with our average temperature of 84° for this time of year. When we get to Tuesday, our high will drop to the mid-70s, where it will stay for the rest of the week.

Our highest chance of rain will come with a chance of scattered showers on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.