SR 69 closed north of Hartford after deadly crash
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Ohio County Sheriff says deputies are on the scene of a deadly crash.
It happened on State Route 69 at the Combs Bridge Road intersection, north of Hartford.
Sheriff Wright says the crash involves a pickup truck and a motorcycle.
He says the motorcycle driver was killed, and the truck driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Sheriff Wright told us around 3:35 p.m. that the road would be closed another 30 minutes to an hour.
We’ll keep you updated.
