SR 69 closed north of Hartford after deadly crash

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Ohio County Sheriff says deputies are on the scene of a deadly crash.

It happened on State Route 69 at the Combs Bridge Road intersection, north of Hartford.

Sheriff Wright says the crash involves a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

He says the motorcycle driver was killed, and the truck driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Sheriff Wright told us around 3:35 p.m. that the road would be closed another 30 minutes to an hour.

