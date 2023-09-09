Birthday Club
Man beats 2 others with club, victim strikes back with weedwhacker, police say

Jerry Rainey
Jerry Rainey(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is charged with battery with a deadly weapon after a fight Friday.

Police say it happened in the 3000 of Mount Vernon Avenue.

They say one of the victims told them he was walking across the street, when Jerry Rainey sped up and acted like he was going to hit him with his car.

He says Rainey got out of his truck and started screaming at him and another man.

The victim says Rainey was armed with a wooden club and started hitting them with it.

Police say Rainey told them he thought one of the victims had thrown something at his truck, and that’s why he approached them.

He claimed he only started hitting them with the club when one of the victims hit him with a weedwhacker.

A witness told police the fight was already underway and only broke up after one of the victims defended himself with the weedwhacker.

Rainey was taken to the hospital and then to jail.

