Henderson man gets more than a decade and half in prison for dealing fentanyl

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Commonwealth’s Attorney in Henderson says Bart Rager was sentenced to 16 years in prison for trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine and a gun charge.

We reported Rager’s arrest back in January.

Police say it was part of a major drug bust in the 600 block of Ninth Place.

During the search, police say detectives found fentanyl, meth, multiple pills, marijuana and a stolen handgun.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.