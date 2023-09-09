Birthday Club
Do you know her? Daviess Co. deputies trying to ID person in surveillance

DCSO looking for woman in surveillance
DCSO looking for woman in surveillance(Daviess Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a woman.

They say she involving a case at the St. Vincent DePaul Store in Whitesville on Monday evening.

If you have any information, please contact Sgt. Tyler Free at 270-685-8444, the Facebook messenger app, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

