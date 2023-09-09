Do you know her? Daviess Co. deputies trying to ID person in surveillance
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a woman.
They say she involving a case at the St. Vincent DePaul Store in Whitesville on Monday evening.
If you have any information, please contact Sgt. Tyler Free at 270-685-8444, the Facebook messenger app, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.