Do you know her? Daviess Co. deputies trying to ID person in surveillance

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a woman.

They say she involving a case at the St. Vincent DePaul Store in Whitesville on Monday evening.

If you have any information, please contact Sgt. Tyler Free at 270-685-8444, the Facebook messenger app, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

