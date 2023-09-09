Caught on Camera: SUV crashes into pole in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A crash in Evansville was caught on camera Friday evening.

The video is a grainy, but you can see an SUV heading through the intersection of First Avenue and Oregon Street.

It then crashes right into a pole.

Dispatchers confirm it happened shortly after 6 p.m.

The video shows the driver get out and look at the damage.

Witnesses say he left the scene after telling them he had to get to work.

They say there is heavy damage to the vehicle.

Dispatchers say it’s being called a property damage accident, which hopefully means that driver wasn’t hurt.

