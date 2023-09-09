Beard competition raises money for area organizations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday night at the VFW on Wabash Avenue, the Bearded Villains are putting on their annual beard competition.

The proceeds benefit the Hope Gallery.

Organizers say coincidentally, the competition and the grand opening happened to be on the same day.

Bearded Villains officials tell us they pick a local charity each year and donate the money earned at the event.

Southern Indiana Chapter Co-Captain Scott Balthus says they’re hoping to change the stigma around beards.

”I don’t exactly look the most approachable sometimes, and when we all get together, people kind of have a different image of us, but they don’t know who we are or what we do. We’re just trying to bring awareness and raise money for local places where it hits home and affects things a little bit better,” said Balthus.

Each registration fee was $15.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.