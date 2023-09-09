Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Beard competition raises money for area organizations

Beard competition raises money for area organizations
By Steve Mehling
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday night at the VFW on Wabash Avenue, the Bearded Villains are putting on their annual beard competition.

The proceeds benefit the Hope Gallery.

Organizers say coincidentally, the competition and the grand opening happened to be on the same day.

Bearded Villains officials tell us they pick a local charity each year and donate the money earned at the event.

Southern Indiana Chapter Co-Captain Scott Balthus says they’re hoping to change the stigma around beards.

”I don’t exactly look the most approachable sometimes, and when we all get together, people kind of have a different image of us, but they don’t know who we are or what we do. We’re just trying to bring awareness and raise money for local places where it hits home and affects things a little bit better,” said Balthus.

Each registration fee was $15.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Uylaki
Missing Evansville man found shot to death in Louisville
Search in Diamond Lake
Divers search Evansville lake as part of ongoing investigation
Dispatch: Shots fired on N. Green River Rd.
Police searching for suspect after 2 people hurt in road rage shooting on Green River Rd.
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Union Co. Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of Chief Deputy David Chandler
Union Co. Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of Chief Deputy David Chandler

Latest News

Sign for 'The Hope Gallery' at their Newburgh, IN storefront.
‘The need is real:’ The Hope Gallery celebrates grand opening and highlights unique mission
14 News’ Jacee Caldwell finishes half marathon in Utah
14 News’ Jacee Caldwell finishes half marathon in Utah
Henderson man gets more than a decade and half in prison for dealing fentanyl
Henderson man gets more than a decade and half in prison for dealing fentanyl
The Hope Gallery opens, employing 70 people with disabilities
The Hope Gallery opens, employing 70 people with disabilities