2 arrested after motorcycle chase in Evansville

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say a motorcycle driver led them on a chase Friday night in Evansville.

They say it started around 9 p.m. when a trooper spotted a motorcycle, near Read and Missouri Streets, with red lights on the font of the bike.

The trooper says the driver turned without signaling then sped off, refusing to pull over.

They say he reached speeds of more than 50 mph on Louisiana Street and blew past several stop signs.

Troopers say he turned onto a dead end road, tried to turn around in the grass, then lost control.

The driver, 57-year-old Patrick Pate, and a passenger, 19-year-old Nova Collins, were both arrested.

Troopers say Pate wasn’t properly licensed to drive a motorcycle, and Collins had a warrant.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.