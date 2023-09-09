Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

2 arrested after motorcycle chase in Evansville

Patrick Pate, 57, and Nova Collins, 19
Patrick Pate, 57, and Nova Collins, 19(Indiana State Police)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say a motorcycle driver led them on a chase Friday night in Evansville.

They say it started around 9 p.m. when a trooper spotted a motorcycle, near Read and Missouri Streets, with red lights on the font of the bike.

The trooper says the driver turned without signaling then sped off, refusing to pull over.

They say he reached speeds of more than 50 mph on Louisiana Street and blew past several stop signs.

Troopers say he turned onto a dead end road, tried to turn around in the grass, then lost control.

The driver, 57-year-old Patrick Pate, and a passenger, 19-year-old Nova Collins, were both arrested.

Troopers say Pate wasn’t properly licensed to drive a motorcycle, and Collins had a warrant.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Uylaki
Missing Evansville man found shot to death in Louisville
Search in Diamond Lake
Divers search Evansville lake as part of ongoing investigation
Dispatch: Shots fired on N. Green River Rd.
Police searching for suspect after 2 people hurt in road rage shooting on Green River Rd.
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Union Co. Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of Chief Deputy David Chandler
Union Co. Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of Chief Deputy David Chandler

Latest News

DCSO looking for woman in surveillance
Do you know her? Daviess Co. deputies trying to ID person in surveillance
Young & Established kids get free tickets to IU football game
Young & Established kids get free tickets to IU football game
Caught on Camera: SUV crashes into pole in Evansville (Source: Viewer)
Caught on Camera: SUV crashes into pole in Evansville
Caught on Camera: SUV crashes into pole in parents (Source: Viewer)
Caught on Camera: SUV crashes into pole in Evansville