SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. (WFIE) - Congratulations to our Jacee Caldwell.

She finished a half marathon Saturday back home in Utah.

It took her about two hours and ten minutes to run the 13.1 miles.

Jacee had a racing buddy too, her mom Anne Marie.

She’s been training for the big race, which clearly paid off.

Way to go, Jacee!

Jacee Caldwell and her mom, Anne Marie running a half marathon in Utah (Jacee Caldwell)

