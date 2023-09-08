Young & Established gets new Fall Festival booth

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Young and Established will be back at the Fall Festival after they nearly didn’t have a booth this year.

They posted last night, that they suddenly didn’t have a booth.

With the munchie map already published that was a bit of a shock, even to Young and Established.

Director Courtney Johnson tells me they don’t own the booth they’ve been using, and they weren’t entirely sure why they wouldn’t be able to use it again.

He posted about the situation on Facebook, and they already have a plan in place.

“The community came together. I made that post and got over 47 messages in my inbox and on my cell phone. The community loves us and we love them, we’re going to have a spot,” said Johnson.

That’s not our only bit of Young and Established news.

A group of kids is headed to Bloomington for an IU Football game, and you’ll be able to hear all about that here tonight on 14 News at 10.

