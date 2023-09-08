Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Young & Established gets new Fall Festival booth

Young & Established gets new Fall Festival booth
By Brady Williams
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Young and Established will be back at the Fall Festival after they nearly didn’t have a booth this year.

They posted last night, that they suddenly didn’t have a booth.

With the munchie map already published that was a bit of a shock, even to Young and Established.

Director Courtney Johnson tells me they don’t own the booth they’ve been using, and they weren’t entirely sure why they wouldn’t be able to use it again.

He posted about the situation on Facebook, and they already have a plan in place.

“The community came together. I made that post and got over 47 messages in my inbox and on my cell phone. The community loves us and we love them, we’re going to have a spot,” said Johnson.

That’s not our only bit of Young and Established news.

A group of kids is headed to Bloomington for an IU Football game, and you’ll be able to hear all about that here tonight on 14 News at 10.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Shots fired on N. Green River Rd.
Police searching for suspect after 2 people hurt in road rage shooting on Green River Rd.
Daniel Uylaki
Missing Evansville man found shot to death in Louisville
38-year-old Nathen Browning
Evansville man arrested following string of burglaries in Newburgh
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
HFD: Gas leak near Circle K on Hwy. 41
HFD: Sign installation causes gas leak near Circle K on Hwy. 41

Latest News

Caught on Camera: SUV crashes into pole in Evansville (Source: Viewer)
Caught on Camera: SUV crashes into pole in Evansville
Caught on Camera: SUV crashes into pole in parents (Source: Viewer)
Caught on Camera: SUV crashes into pole in Evansville
Hospital officials host the annual event to raise awareness around mental health and to promote...
‘You’re not alone:’ Baptist Health Deaconess hosts annual Chalk Walk for suicide prevention
Party chairs talk Evansville mayor candidates two months from Election Day
Party chairs talk Evansville mayor candidates two months from Election Day