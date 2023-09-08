Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Woman charged with abandoning newborn girl in New Jersey park nearly 40 years ago

The child's umbilical cord was still attached when she was found, and she was wrapped inside a towel in a plastic bag. (WABC, MORRIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:02 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) — The mother of a newborn girl whose body was found in a New Jersey park on Christmas Eve nearly 40 years ago has been identified and is now charged in the death, authorities announced Thursday.

The infant, dubbed “Baby Mary” by a police chaplain, was found by two young boys in a secluded park in Mendham Township in 1984, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carrol said. The child’s umbilical cord was still attached when she was found, and she was wrapped inside a towel inside of a plastic bag. She was alive when she was abandoned, Carrol said.

The woman, who was 17 at the time, was arrested in South Carolina on April 24 and charged as a juvenile with manslaughter. She is not in custody but is “being monitored,” Carroll said.

The woman’s name was not released since she was a juvenile when the death occurred. The identity of the child’s father — who was 19 at the time — was also determined, Carroll said, but authorities said he was unaware the baby had been born and he was not involved in her death. He died in 2009.

A possible motive or reason for abandoning the baby has not been disclosed.

A breakthrough in the case came several years ago when a DNA match between the infant and the father was made, Carroll said, though he declined further comment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Wanted fugitive caught in Ferdinand
Ferdinand fugitive captured by law enforcement officials
Dispatch: Shots fired on N. Green River Rd.
Dispatch: Shots fired on N. Green River Rd.
Affidavit: Man caught transporting over 70k fentanyl pills in Evansville
Affidavit: Man caught transporting over 70k fentanyl pills in Evansville
Theft suspects
Have you seen them? Daviess deputies hoping to ID theft suspects

Latest News

The child's umbilical cord was still attached when she was found, and she was wrapped inside a...
Woman charged as cops solve 1984 'Baby Mary' case
A person was taken into custody for allegedly lighting multiple state police patrol cars on...
Suspect placed in custody for torching of Michigan State Police patrol cruisers
Former Evansville Rescue Mission president Steven Perry passes away
Former Evansville Rescue Mission president Steven Perry passes away
Hurricane Lee whirled through open waters toward the northeast Caribbean late Thursday becoming...
Hurricane Lee charges over Atlantic waters as a Category 5 storm, approaching the Caribbean