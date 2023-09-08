WCSO: Man arrested after leading deputies on chase, hours-long search

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Webster County Sheriff says a man took off from a traffic stop and led deputies on an hours long search Thursday.

Deputies say they noticed Alex Harvey was driving with a suspended license and canceled plates.

When deputies tried to pull him over, they say he took off running.

Officials say a K9 was eventually able to track Harvey down and they found drugs in his car.

During the search, Webster County School officials say they went on soft lock down out of precaution.

This isn’t Harvey’s first run in with Webster County law enforcement.

He was accused of dragging a police chief by his cruiser back in May of 2017.

That incident prompted a state trooper to fire his gun at Harvey.

Now, Harvey is back in the Webster County Jail facing a long list of charges.

Alex Harvey (Webster County Sheriff's Office)

