Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

WCSO: Man arrested after leading deputies on chase, hours-long search

WCSO: Man arrested after leading deputies on chase, hours-long search
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Webster County Sheriff says a man took off from a traffic stop and led deputies on an hours long search Thursday.

Deputies say they noticed Alex Harvey was driving with a suspended license and canceled plates.

When deputies tried to pull him over, they say he took off running.

Officials say a K9 was eventually able to track Harvey down and they found drugs in his car.

During the search, Webster County School officials say they went on soft lock down out of precaution.

This isn’t Harvey’s first run in with Webster County law enforcement.

He was accused of dragging a police chief by his cruiser back in May of 2017.

[Previous Story: Suspect in officer involved shooting transported to Webster Co. jail]

That incident prompted a state trooper to fire his gun at Harvey.

Now, Harvey is back in the Webster County Jail facing a long list of charges.

Alex Harvey
Alex Harvey(Webster County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Shots fired on N. Green River Rd.
Dispatch: Shots fired on N. Green River Rd.
38-year-old Nathen Browning
Evansville man arrested following string of burglaries in Newburgh
WCSO: Man dies in overnight crash on Old Plank Rd.
Drug investigation ends with 3 arrested in Warrick County
Drug investigation ends with 3 arrested in Warrick County
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately

Latest News

After one year off, Owensboro Air Show returning to riverfront
After one year off, Owensboro Air Show returning to riverfront
9/8 Friday Sunrise Headlines
Friday Sunrise Headlines
9/8 Friday Sunrise Headlines
9/8 Friday Sunrise Headlines
After one year off, Owensboro Air Show returning to riverfront
After one year off, Owensboro Air Show returning to riverfront