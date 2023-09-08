Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Waterspout spotted off coast of South Carolina

As of around 12:30 p.m., the storms that produced the twister are rolling onshore from the ocean.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - People in the Myrtle Beach area got a glimpse of a waterspout that formed off the coast on Friday.

As of around 12:30 p.m., the storms that produced the twister are rolling onshore from the Atlantic Ocean.

A waterspout is described as “a whirling column of air and water mist” by the National Ocean Service. They can form in fair weather or stormy weather.

When a waterspout reaches land, the National Weather Service issues a tornado warning.

Waterspout spotted in Myrtle Beach
Waterspout spotted in Myrtle Beach(Michael Garrod, Sr.)

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Shots fired on N. Green River Rd.
Police searching for suspect after 2 people hurt in road rage shooting on Green River Rd.
38-year-old Nathen Browning
Evansville man arrested following string of burglaries in Newburgh
WCSO: Man dies in overnight crash on Old Plank Rd.
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
HFD: Gas leak near Circle K on Hwy. 41
HFD: Sign installation causes gas leak near Circle K on Hwy. 41

Latest News

A woman walks past the Harvard Medical School, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Boston.
Man pleads guilty to charges stemming from human remains trade tied to Harvard Medical School
Daniel Uylaki
Missing Evansville man found shot to death in Louisville
Union Co. Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of Chief Deputy David Chandler
Union Co. Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of Chief Deputy David Chandler
FILE - Sleep apnea machine defects led to a 2021 recall.
CPAP machine maker agrees to $479 million settlement related to recall