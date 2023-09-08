Birthday Club
Victory International Film Festival kicks off in Evansville

Victory International Film Festival kicks off in Evansville
By Josh Lucca
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Opening night for the Victory International Film Festival took place on Thursday night at Showplace Cinema’s East.

The event featured a lineup of 10 films and kicked off at 7 p.m.

Before the event, there was a red carpet event.

The film festival will screen a total of 63 films over the course of the festival as filmmakers compete for $4,000 in prizes. The winner will be announced at the end of the film festival.

”There’s a lot that goes into making a film and when you’re a small independent filmmaker and you’re making a short film you need to have places to show that,” said festival director, Patrick Higgs. “There’s a lot of work that goes into making films whether its a five minute short or a full length feature so we try to celebrate and show that off.”

The festival goes until Saturday, and Friday’s films will be shown at the Victory Theatre on Main Street beginning at 7 p.m. once again.

Saturday’s films will be shown at the Old National Theatre, Innovation Pointe, and Encounter Church.

