Union Co. Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of Chief Deputy David Chandler

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Sheriff Jason Thomas says his Chief Deputy, David Lee Chandler died Thursday afternoon.

Sheriff Thomas posted a statement on social media breaking the news.

The sheriff described Chief Deputy Chandler as a true blessing to the community.

He goes to say that he was devoted as a citizen and a human being.

He also says Chandler’s kindness, humor, and dedication to duty will never be forgotten.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.