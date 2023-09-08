Birthday Club
Union Co. Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of Chief Deputy David Chandler

By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Sheriff Jason Thomas says his Chief Deputy, David Lee Chandler died Thursday afternoon.

Sheriff Thomas posted a statement on social media breaking the news.

The sheriff described Chief Deputy Chandler as a true blessing to the community.

He goes to say that he was devoted as a citizen and a human being.

He also says Chandler’s kindness, humor, and dedication to duty will never be forgotten.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

