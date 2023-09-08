TRAFFIC ALERT: Overnight lane closures planned for KY 351, US 41 overpass

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Lane closures are expected overnight next week on KY 351 at the US 41 overpass as crews continue to work on a new overpass bridge in the area as part of Section 1 of the I-69 Ohio River Crossing.

According to a release, the closures will reduce KY 351 to one lane in the area.

Southbound US 41 will also be reduced to one lane at the overpass.

Officials say you should expect the lane closures between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. on Monday, September 11 and Tuesday, September 12.

