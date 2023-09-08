Birthday Club
Touchdown Live! Week 4

By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(WFIE) - It’s week four of Touchdown Live! and we’ll have highlights from several Tri-State games.

You can watch Touchdown Live! around 10:25, followed by Touchdown Live! around 10:35 in the live player above.

We’ll have coverage of the following games, plus scores from many more:

O’boro Catholic at Owensboro (Game of the Week)

Harrison at Castle

Mater Dei at Memorial

North at Reitz

Paducah Tilghman at Henderson Co.

North Knox at Boonville

Forest Park at Tecumseh

Fort Campbell at Madisonville--7:00

Ballard Memorial at Webster Co.

Central at Vincennes Lincoln

Mount Vernon at Washington

Princeton at North Daviess

Individual stories with highlights from those games will be available on our sports app and sports page. Scores will also be available.

