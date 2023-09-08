Road closures expected over the weekend in Madisonville due to several events

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Several Madisonville events are happening over the weekend, and some of those events will impact traffic.

On Saturday, the 9/11 Heroes Run is in full swing and road closures will be in place around the route as early as 3:30 p.m.

The 9/11 Heroes Run will take place on Center Street from Main to Franklin Street.

Saturday evening, the city’s next City Summer Concert Series event will be held at the First United Bank Events Plaza. There will also be a Car Cruise-In at the Parkway Plaza Mall.

Drivers need to be prepared for increased traffic around those areas.

