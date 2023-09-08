Birthday Club
Riley Green set to perform at Ford Center in February

By Aaron Weeks
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Country singer Riley Green will be coming to the Ford Center this coming February.

According to a press release, Green announced Friday he will be going on a 33-city tour for his latest album, “Aint My Last Rodeo.”

Green is set to perform at the Ford Center on February 29.

Tickets go on sale September 15 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

