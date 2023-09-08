Previewing the Week 4 Game of the Week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our Touchdown Live, Week 4 Game of the Week is the Owensboro Catholic Aces against the Owensboro Red Devils. Let’s preview both squads.

We start with the Owensboro Red Devils. The first two games of the season proved to be tough, starting with a 28-14 loss to Christian Academy-Louisville and then a 42-28 loss to Bowling Green, but Owensboro was able to rebound with a dominant win over Daviess County. This week though, Owensboro head coach Jay Fallin has his eyes set on the biggest threat on the Aces’ squad, their quarterback.

“Brady has a great arm and makes great decisions thus far this season and has thrown the ball extremely well,” said Coach Fallin. “Tutt has been his number one target but they’ve got a great core of wide receivers over there. WE will just have to be aware of where everyone is at all times and try to do a good job of communicating with each other pre-snap on defense. We want to be consistent with our prep. There are weeks where there is a bit more excitement, and Owensboro Catholic week is one of those weeks.”

Now over to the Owensboro Catholic Aces. We will start with their signal caller, Mr. Brady Atwell. The Ace’s QB has 14 passing touchdowns coming into the game, tack on 3 rushing touchdowns as well. Pair him with Tutt Carrico’s 7 receiving Touchdowns, that’s quite the tandem. Coming into this cross town battle, the Aces are 3-0 having beaten Apollo, Davis County, and Greenwood by a combined margin of 116 points. The defense has only allowed 19 points all season long. The Head Coach of the Aces, Jason Morris, knows this is a big game for both squads.

“Our kids are excited, their kids are excited, the community is excited. It’s a really exciting atmosphere, there is just something different about the Owensboro versus Catholic game,” said Coach Morris. “A lot of the kids are friends with each other, but on Friday nights they’re going to be battling, trying to win with everything they have.”

The Aces and the Devils battle it out at 7:00 o’clock Friday Night.

