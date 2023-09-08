Party chairs talk Evansville mayor candidates two months from Election Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In less than two months, voters in Evansville will cast their ballots and decide who will become the next mayor.

No matter the outcome of the election, Evansville will have either the first woman to serve as mayor or the first libertarian mayor.

Campaigning efforts are ramping up and voters in Evansville will choose from Republican Natalie Rascher, Democrat Stephanie Terry and Libertarian Michael Daugherty.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is stepping down after three terms, many people calling his leadership monumental in moving Evansville forward.

Vanderburgh County Democratic Chair, Cheryl Schultz says Stephanie Terry is the right fit for the job.

“She has served for 12 years on the county council, which does the budgeting for Vanderburgh County,” said Schultz. “And she has been the executive director of the Children’s Museum of Evansville for the past 12 years, which gives her experience in leadership in running an organization.”

Schultz says Terry’s experience will be a huge asset for the city.

“I look at the mayor’s office as someone being the CEO of the city of Evansville and I think experience really plays a large part in seeking that position and having someone with that experience serving in that capacity,” Schultz said.

On the Republican side, Natalie Rascher is vying for the mayor’s seat.

Chairman of the Republican party, Mike Duckworth says Rascher’s the clear choice.

“She’s very dialed in to what’s going to happen next for Evansville in the future and I think that’s what the city wants to know,” said Duckworth. “She brings a great deal of experience in recruiting talent and making sure that people who are hired are the best that we can get. I think she’s going to be very transparent and open to people’s suggestions. And I think they’re going to see in many forms, a continuation of the progress mayor Winnecke has brought to the table.”

Finally, the libertarian candidate is Michael Daugherty, a man seeking to become the first libertarian mayor in Evansville.

Libertarian Party Chair, Brent MacDonald says Daugherty would put the people first, and if elected would work to cut city costs as well as make some changes in leadership.

“The fact that Michael has gotten so much traction shows that libertarians do have a shot at big elections,” said MacDonald. “One of the things he has said is there will be a change in leadership in police, once he’s elected. What exactly that will look like, we’ll have to wait and see. The priorities are taking care of the people who live in this city, and ot lining the pockets of people who are in the positions of power and privilege.”

Voters will be able to cast your vote on November 7 and make sure to stick with 14 news for more candidate coverage as we approach Election Day.

